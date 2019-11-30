Man detained in fatal Thanksgiving day stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A person was detained by police Saturday in Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a man in a Midway District strip mall.

The stabbing was reported at around 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to San Diego police. The unidentified 55-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, police spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in the 4200 block of Cosoy Way, near Presidio Park.

Police detained the man for further questioning, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

Dobbs said the victim and suspect had “an altercation” outside a business, leading to the suspect stabbing the victim in the neck with an unknown weapon.

The person was described as a white male between 20 and 40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue digital camouflage pants, a blue hospital mask and a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.