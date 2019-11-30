Knife wielding man attacks two, still at large

SAN DIEGO — A woman and a man were attacked by a man with a knife in the East Village area of San Diego and the suspect was at large this morning.

The 32-year-old woman was sitting near a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 1100 block of C Street, near Park Boulevard, at 10:40 p.m. Friday when a man walked up to her and, without saying anything, cut the left side of her face with a knife and ran away northbound on Park Boulevard, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

About a block away, the suspect approached a 62-year-old man and pressed a knife against the left side of the man’s neck, then ran away in an unknown direction. The man suffered scratches to his neck, but did not go to a hospital, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.