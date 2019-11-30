× California Representative endorses Biden for president

SACRAMENTO — US Rep. John Garamendi on Saturday endorsed Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential bid during an interview with CNN, saying he’s “all in” for the former vice president.

“I want Joe Biden to be our next president,” the California Democrat said on “CNN Newsroom” Saturday, backing Biden over two other Democratic candidates running who have ties to California: US Sen. Kamala Harris and billionaire Tom Steyer.

“I want somebody that comes from the middle class, from the working American to be our president that understands what it is to try to make it in America as a family, working in a factory, on a construction job, or in an office, trying to put together the necessary resources to educate their kid, to provide their health care. That’s Joe Biden,” Garamendi told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield. “That’s where he’s been through his entire career.”

He praised the other Democratic candidates as “terrific,” but said what really cemented his decision was that the current government in is “total chaos.”

“We need a president that can put this … state back in its correct order so that we have a government that actually functions,” Garamendi said.

Garamendi, who was elected to Congress in 2009, argued that Biden can “find the common threads of this nation’s future and pull us in a direction that we can all be together.”

“We have seen the most divisive president ever, ever in our history, really tearing us apart. We got to end that. Joe Biden can do that better than any other person that is running for president,” Garamendi said.

Garamendi said he views Biden as “absolutely” the most viable candidate to face off against President Donald Trump in the general election.

Biden has so far received support from a number of other members of Congress, including Democratic Reps. Dina Titus of Nevada, Tim Ryan of Ohio, G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, as well as Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware.

California moved up its presidential primary this election cycle to March 3, also known as Super Tuesday, allowing the large, diverse state an earlier say in the nomination process.