Another horse dies at Del Mar Racetrack

Posted 2:10 PM, November 30, 2019, by

DEL MAR, Calif. — A horse has died in North County, making it the fifth death of the season in the county.

A 3-year-old gelding named Koa broke down Saturday during training and had to be euthanized, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club confirmed.

The sport has come under scrutiny from animal rights activists after multiple deaths have been brought to light.

Princess Dorian suffered a leg fracture at Del Mar on Nov. 10, the same day 3-year-old gelding Ghost Street and 3-year-old colt Prayer Warrior suffered catastrophic injuries at the track.

Princess Dorian was taken to the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, which is adjacent to the San Luis Rey Downs training center. She underwent surgery the following day and her condition appeared to be improving prior to the development of laminitis, a painful inflammation of the hoof that can cause irreparable damage to a horse’s ability to walk.

Related Story
Couple charged after horse is tied, dragged behind moving truck on snowy road

As recently as Sunday, her trainer and co-owner Andrew Lerner had told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the horse was expected to make a full recovery.

“The vets said it came out of left field,” Lerner told the Daily Racing Form Monday morning. “She became very uncomfortable behind. It happened so quickly. It took everyone by surprise, owing to the way she had been doing. We had said all along that we wouldn’t let her suffer.”

A second horse died of unrelated causes Sunday morning. The 3-year-old filly Slewgoodtobetrue collapsed in Del Mar’s barn area after a workout. She had made only six career starts, and most recently raced in April.

The  deaths have heightened the scrutiny placed on horse racing since a rash of deaths at Santa Anita Park earlier this year. Officials with the California Horse Racing Board and Santa Anita owner The Stronach Group enacted a series of new rules during a racing year in which 37 horses died at Santa Anita.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.