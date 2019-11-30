Another horse dies at Del Mar Racetrack

DEL MAR, Calif. — A horse has died in North County, making it the fifth death of the season in the county.

A 3-year-old gelding named Koa broke down Saturday during training and had to be euthanized, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club confirmed.

The sport has come under scrutiny from animal rights activists after multiple deaths have been brought to light.

Princess Dorian suffered a leg fracture at Del Mar on Nov. 10, the same day 3-year-old gelding Ghost Street and 3-year-old colt Prayer Warrior suffered catastrophic injuries at the track.

Princess Dorian was taken to the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, which is adjacent to the San Luis Rey Downs training center. She underwent surgery the following day and her condition appeared to be improving prior to the development of laminitis, a painful inflammation of the hoof that can cause irreparable damage to a horse’s ability to walk.

As recently as Sunday, her trainer and co-owner Andrew Lerner had told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the horse was expected to make a full recovery.

“The vets said it came out of left field,” Lerner told the Daily Racing Form Monday morning. “She became very uncomfortable behind. It happened so quickly. It took everyone by surprise, owing to the way she had been doing. We had said all along that we wouldn’t let her suffer.”

A second horse died of unrelated causes Sunday morning. The 3-year-old filly Slewgoodtobetrue collapsed in Del Mar’s barn area after a workout. She had made only six career starts, and most recently raced in April.

The deaths have heightened the scrutiny placed on horse racing since a rash of deaths at Santa Anita Park earlier this year. Officials with the California Horse Racing Board and Santa Anita owner The Stronach Group enacted a series of new rules during a racing year in which 37 horses died at Santa Anita.