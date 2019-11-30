FOX 5 caught up with an adorable 3-year-old shopping with his family on Black Friday at the Fashion Valley Mall. While there, he got to ask Santa for a special Christmas gift this year.
3-year-old boy asks Santa for very practical Christmas gift
-
Family finds purpose in son’s sudden death
-
6 rescued from minivan trapped in floodwater near Fashion Valley Mall
-
Fourth boy dies in Paradise Hills murder-suicide
-
5 members of same family feared dead in dive boat tragedy
-
Thousands attend emotional vigil for Saugus High shooting victims
-
-
Family told by HOA that it’s ‘too soon’ to decorate for Christmas, ordered to take down display
-
Complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+
-
Santa Anita hosts Breeder’s Cup this weekend after spate of racehorse deaths
-
Another horse euthanized after training injury at Santa Anita Park
-
Church’s Chicken still closed after deadly shooting
-
-
Mystery of Pacific Beach billboard solved
-
Schools reopen as firefighters make progress on Saddleridge Fire
-
36th racehorse dies at Santa Anita since Dec. 26