3-year-old boy asks Santa for very practical Christmas gift

Posted 12:48 PM, November 30, 2019, by
Data pix.

FOX 5 caught up with an adorable 3-year-old shopping with his family on Black Friday at the Fashion Valley Mall. While there, he got to ask Santa for a special Christmas gift this year.

