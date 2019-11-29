× Woman struck and killed by truck

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 60-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck in an El Cajon intersection and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said Friday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday at Chase and Avocado avenues, El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster said.

“A police officer started CPR on the unresponsive female until medics arrived,” Forster said. She was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Her name was not released pending family notification.

The driver of the 2001 Toyota Tacoma that struck the woman remained on the scene and cooperated with police, he said. “At this point in the investigation, DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.”

Specifics of the crash were not released but Forster reminded people who walk at night to “obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections and wear bright or light-colored clothing for visibility.”