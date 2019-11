SAN DIEGO — Crews rescued six people from inside a minivan that became trapped in floodwater near Fashion Valley Mall Friday evening.

Two of the five passengers told FOX 5 they got a ride from a Lyft driver after shopping Black Friday sales when the minivan became stuck shortly before 5 p.m. near Avenida Del Rio near Camino De La Reina.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel rescued five passengers and the driver along with several shopping bags.