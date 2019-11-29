× Two people rescued by helicopter after car crashes into ravine

POWAY, Calif. — Two people were rescued by firefighters after their car crashed over the side of Highway 67.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at Scripps Poway Parkway in the Sycamore Canyon Road area. Firefighters received a call of a car crash that caused a vehicle to tumble down an embankment and into a ravine.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle over the side near Highway 67 and Scripps Poway Parkway in the Sycamore Canyon Road area. Multiple patients. #ScrippsIC pic.twitter.com/Xdj56xRexP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 29, 2019

Firefighters with Cal Fire were able to save two people. One was flown by helicopter to the hospital. A second helicopter belonging to the sheriff’s department airlifted the second patient.

“There was a challenging rescue. The vehicle was about 300 feet down the embankment. Carl Schwettmann battalion chief of Cal Fire “One victim was ejected from the vehicle and the other was trapped inside.”

Schwettmann said weather conditions made the rescue particularly difficult given the terrain.

Both victims sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Palomar Hospital.

“Without witnesses telling us about this car it would have been difficult to locate,” said Schwettmann. “We may not have found it.”

#ScrippsIC near Poway [update] Both patients have been rescued from the vehicle. One patient has been flown by @SDFD Copter 2 to the hospital. @SDSheriff Copter 11 en route to assist second patient. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 29, 2019