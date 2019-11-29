Snow brings crowds, traffic to Julian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JULIAN, Calif. — The snow in Julian created a traffic headache for visitors traveling up the mountain Friday.

A winter snow warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday, but that did not stop several families from making the trek into the town.

“Because of the snow we thought, ‘oh, it’s going to be jam packed,'" said visitor Lanae Lopez. “Usually it’s not this crazy.”

Emergency crews are warning drivers of low visibility and foggy conditions. If you plan to head up, be sure to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your car. Snow chains are required because the roads are icy and slick.

The snow brought such crowds that lines wrapped the outside of some local businesses like Mom’s Pie House. Other customers had a difficult time getting a seat at Apple Alley. The owner said she made 180 pies this Black Friday. She says her sales double on snow days and she expects even bigger crowds this weekend.

“It’s exciting because we don’t get it very often here in San Diego," said Encinitas resident Stacy Prida.

Driving for a winter wonderland experience? Chains are required heading up to our mountains.

Have a full tank of ⛽️ and expect traffic 🚦. Don’t park, play or take 🤳🏽s on private properties or driveways. You will be towed.

📸 courtesy of Laguna Mountain Lodge & Julian webcams. pic.twitter.com/L1cSCakLpo — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 29, 2019