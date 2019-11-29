Section of Del Mar cliff collapses near train tracks

DEL MAR, Calif. — A section of a Del Mar cliff collapsed Friday after a strong storm passed through San Diego County.

The bluff erosion happened near 15th Street, just feet away from the coastal railroad tracks.

Railroad engineers conducted inspections and site reviews and concluded that trains can safely operate through the area at restricted speeds at this time. Train service was not impacted Friday, but at 6 a.m. Saturday, North County Transit District will close the tracks so that crews can repair the washout area. Regular train service will resume Sunday.

In August, three people died after a section of bluff collapsed near Batiquitos Lagoon in Encinitas.

Google Map for coordinates 32.959058 by -117.267436.

