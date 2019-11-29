RV park floods during winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA – As a winter storm continues to sweep through the county, some residents and visitors were left digging their cars out of the mud on Thanksgiving day as flooding soaked their property.

The RV Resort on Alvarado Road in La Mesa flooded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to viewer Derek Isakson who took videos of the event. He said there was a Flash Flood Watch during that time.

The rainfall -- expected to pelt the county into Friday evening-- led the National Weather Service to issue flood, wind and beach hazard warnings, with more than an inch reported in some areas of the county.

Drivers who encounter flooded roadways were advised to find an alternate route and not to drive through the water.

Reports of flooding and other storm-related hazards came in from across the county Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

The fire department also warned of flooding on a number of roadways, including the 2500 to 2700 block of Hollister Street, the 2100 block of Monument Road, the 8300 block of Monument Road, Nobel Drive over Interstate 5, the 4200 block of Balboa Avenue, the 3300 block of Carmel Mountain Road and the 6000 block of Carroll Road.

Other San Diego roadways reported flooded Thursday afternoon include the intersection of Avenida del Rio between Friars Road and Riverwalk Drive in Fashion Valley, Palm Avenue and Picador Boulevard in Otay Mesa, the intersection of Florida Street and Pershing Avenue, the 3600 to 4000 block of Beyer Blvd., 1500 26th Street, 28th and National avenues, 400 S. 33rd St., 5100 Voltaire St., 10800 San Diego Mission Road, Bonnie View Drive and Murray Park Drive.

In Chula Vista, authorities reported flooding at E Street and Bonita Avenue near the Interstate 805 interchange, on Third Street between Quintard and Palomar streets, and portions of Main Street from Melrose Avenue to Hilltop Drive.