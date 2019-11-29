× Multiple people stabbed near London Bridge

LONDON –A number of people have been injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge, according to Metropolitan Police. A man has been detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” the force said.

The London Ambulance Service said a number of crews were at the scene and a major incident had been declared.

Authorities have reportedly evacuated the area as they investigate.

Steve Beer, 26, told CNN that his place of work which overlooks the bridge was in lockdown.

Police earlier told CNN it was dealing with a “dynamic situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.