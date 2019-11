SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to restore power after an outage Friday morning that left about 1042 customers in the dark, according to SDG&E.

The outage started around 9:42 a.m. The communities affected are Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Midway, and Lindberg Field.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Friday, SDG&E said.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

⚠️ Rain and winter weather are expected throughout our region for the next few days. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for localized safety alerts and tips on how to handle rain, flooding, snow and more. Stay safe out there! 🌧️❄️ pic.twitter.com/waqUVn6SxG — SDIC Red Cross (@SDICRedCross) November 27, 2019