More rain, Snow in store for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A storm that brought flooding on roadways throughout San Diego County on Thanksgiving and the day before is expected to weaken Friday, but rain showers and snow could continue until late Friday evening.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday evening in the county mountains, where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall above 3,000 feet and 10 to 14 inches could fall near the highest peaks, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain showers will continue Friday morning, then start decreasing this evening before the storm leaves the region late Friday evening or early Saturday.

Around a quarter-inch of rain is expected in coastal areas, up to six- tenths of an inch is forecast for the western valleys, up to an inch of rain could fall in the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch will fall in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts could reach 55 mph in the mountains and 40 mph in the deserts, but winds are expected to be less than 30 mph in the western valleys and less than 25 mph in the deserts.

A beach hazards statement warning of waves between 4-7 feet will be in effect until Friday afternoon.

High temperatures Friday could reach 56 degrees near the coast and inland, 54 in the western valleys, 48 near the foothills, 42 in the mountains and 59 in the deserts.