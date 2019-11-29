Man robs bank inside Vons

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a U.S. Bank teller in a Vons supermarket in the Rolando area of San Diego Friday, according to the San Diego police.

The robbery took place about 4:15 p.m. at the Vons at 6155 El Cajon Blvd., said SDPD Sgt. Daniel Caropreso.

According to police, the robber went into the market and approached a U.S. Bank teller, from whom he demanded money, Caropreso said.

The teller handed over some cash and the suspect then fled through the parking, Caropreso said.

The suspect was described as either Hispanic or Asian, he said. He was wearing a gray or black hoodie and blue jeans, with black-and- white shoes, he said.

Anyone with information on this suspect was asked to call SDPD at 619- 531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.