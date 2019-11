SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of being homeless was found dead Friday near a freeway off-ramp in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of San Diego.

Paramedics were called to the 3400 block of College Grove Drive near a state Route 94 off-ramp around 12:30 p.m. and found the dead man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man probably died of natural causes, police said.

His name and age were not released.