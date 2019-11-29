2 treated for hypothermia after wilderness rescue

SAN DIEGO — A mother and daughter with neither food nor water were rescued from the Otay Mountain Wilderness Friday and treated for hypothermia, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

At noon, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department received a distress call from a woman and her 16-year-old daughter, who were lost in the wilderness area located southeast of Otay Lakes Reservoir.

A sheriff’s helicopter helped agents who were able to locate the women, said Jarrett Decker, Border Patrol spokesman.

After agents hiked to the pair’s location, they began lifesaving treatment, Decker said.

The two had neither food nor water, and were losing consciousness when authorities found them, Decker said.

They were transported via ambulance to a hospital, according to the Border Patrol.

Capt. Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire said the two were treated for hypothermia.

