Violence erupts at family gathering on Thanksgiving

VISTA, Calif. — One person was arrested after a family gathering turned violent on Thanksgiving.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said a man stabbed his son several times after the son battered another member of the family during a gathering along the 1500 block of South Melrose Drive.

The son was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities did not specify which person was arrested in connection with the altercation.

