Violence erupts at family gathering on Thanksgiving

Posted 9:13 PM, November 28, 2019, by

VISTA, Calif. — One person was arrested after a family gathering turned violent on Thanksgiving.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said a man stabbed his son several times after the son battered another member of the family during a gathering along the 1500 block of South Melrose Drive.

The son was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities did not specify which person was arrested in connection with the altercation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.