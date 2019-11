Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Hundreds of people braved the rain and cold Thursday to wait in line for Black Friday deals to begin.

Shoppers at a Best Buy in Chula Vista began camping out Wednesday night.

Once the store opened, shoppers packed in to buy new TVs, iPhones and all sorts of electronics.

Analysts predicted shoppers would spend more than $4 billion across the country on Thanksgiving Day alone.