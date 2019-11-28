Salvation Army serves 36th annual Thanksgiving lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — The Salvation Army hosted its 36th annual Thanksgiving lunch downtown Thursday afternoon for 1,500 people.

The Salvation Army filled Golden Hall with long tables and thousands of chairs so that anyone who found themselves alone on Thanksgiving could find shelter, good food and new friends.

Plates loaded with Thanksgiving classics -- like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie -- were brought straight to the tables as live music played from the stage at the center of the room.

Three hundred volunteers lined up to collect plates and deliver them to the tables, giving a chunk of their time on this day of thanks to help others.