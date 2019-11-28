Residents battle flooding, high winds on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rains fell across San Diego County Thursday with motorists encountering a series of flooded roadways as they braved the Thanksgiving storms.

The rainfall — expected to pelt the county into Friday– led the National Weather Service to issue flood, wind and beach hazard warnings, with more than an inch reported in some areas of the county.

Flood risks were strongest in North San Diego County, with the NWS listing Oceanside, Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook, San Onofre and De Luz among the areas expected to experience flooding. The NWS flood advisory was in effect until 3:15 p.m.

*UPDATE* Flood Advisory has been expanded to cover northwestern San Diego Co. This advisory will expire at 3:15 PM. The Flood Advisory for OC, and portions of Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties is still on track and will expire at 2:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/dWxSjhCPRF — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 28, 2019

Late Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain traveled eastward across the county, increasing flood risks in San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, Oceanside, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway and Imperial Beach.

About a half-inch of rainfall per hour was possible as the band moves across the county, according to the NWS.

As of noon, the highest rain total was San Onofre, with 2.48 inches. Other high totals include 1.71 inches in Carlsbad, 1.67 inches in Encinitas, 1.56 inches in Oceanside and 1.42 inches in La Jolla.

Drivers who encounter flooded roadways were advised to find an alternate route and not to drive through the water.

Reports of flooding and other storm-related hazards came in from across the county Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

In Sorrento Valley, San Diego firefighters rescued a driver whose car stalled after attempting to drive through two feet of standing water, according to San Diego Fire & Rescue.

One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 15 near Fallbrook, though it’s unclear whether the rains played a role in the fatality.

The fire department also warned of flooding on a number of roadways, including the 2500 to 2700 block of Hollister Street, the 2100 block of Monument Road, the 8300 block of Monument Road, Nobel Drive over Interstate 5, the 4200 block of Balboa Avenue, the 3300 block of Carmel Mountain Road and the 6000 block of Carroll Road.

Other San Diego roadways reported flooded Thursday afternoon include the intersection of Avenida del Rio between Friars Road and Riverwalk Drive in Fashion Valley, Palm Avenue and Picador Boulevard in Otay Mesa, the intersection of Florida Street and Pershing Avenue, the 3600 to 4000 block of Beyer Blvd., 1500 26th Street, 28th and National avenues, 400 S. 33rd St., 5100 Voltaire St., 10800 San Diego Mission Road, Bonnie View Drive and Murray Park Drive.

In Chula Vista, authorities reported flooding at E Street and Bonita Avenue near the Interstate 805 interchange, on Third Street between Quintard and Palomar streets, and portions of Main Street from Melrose Avenue to Hilltop Drive.

Wind gusts reaching 50 mph were predicted near the coast. The strongest winds were expected through early afternoon, but should diminish late afternoon, the NWS said. A NWS wind advisory was in effect until 4 p.m.