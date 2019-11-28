Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Bay Park

Posted 5:17 AM, November 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- One person was hit and killed Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Bay Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:45 a.m., authorities received a call from a person in an Uber stating they were involved in a crash traveling northbound on I-5 just south of Clairemont Drive.

Video showed a black BMW sedan with severe roof and front windshield damage.

All northbound lanes were shutdown while CHP investigated the crash, but were later reopened at 1:18 a.m., CHP said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.786509 by -117.205945.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.