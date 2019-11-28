Pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 5 in Bay Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person was hit and killed Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Bay Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:45 a.m., authorities received a call from a person in an Uber stating they were involved in a crash traveling northbound on I-5 just south of Clairemont Drive.

Video showed a black BMW sedan with severe roof and front windshield damage.

All northbound lanes were shutdown while CHP investigated the crash, but were later reopened at 1:18 a.m., CHP said.