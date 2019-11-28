Police search for attacker after man stabbed in neck dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in a Midway District strip mall and police were on the lookout for the suspect, who apparently stabbed the victim following an argument.

The stabbing was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified 55-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The lieutenant said early indications are that the victim and suspect had "an altercation" outside a business, leading to the suspect stabbing the victim in the neck with an unknown weapon.

The suspect was described as a white male between 20 and 40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue digital camouflage pants, a blue hospital mask and a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.