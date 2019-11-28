Man ejected from car, killed after high-speed pursuit in Chula Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHLA VISTA -- A man is dead after leading police on a high-speed chase through surface streets in Chula Vista Thursday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers attempted to stop a white BMW sedan near Third Avenue and H Street around 12:19 a.m. for speeding and red light violations, according to Lt. Scott Adkins with Chula Vista police.

When officers turned on their lights and sirens, the driver took off, Chula Vista police said.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he made a sharp left turn, hitting a curb causing his car to roll multiple times landing in a vacant Bank of America parking lot on Third Avenue.

The man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personal. His identity was being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

Chula Vista police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.