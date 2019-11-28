× Facebook family of apps, including Instagram down worldwide

SAN DIEGO — If you’re trying to share Thanksgiving recipes or your favorite family photo on Facebook this morning, you’re out of luck. The social media site is reporting major worldwide outages across its family of apps.

Users worldwide, including us at FOX 5 began experiencing issues around 5 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Facebook users said they were able to get on the site as normal, but that important parts of its functionality were broken. That included sharing new posts, posting photos and going live.

Instagram acknowledged the outage on Twitter saying “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram.”

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

According to DownDetector, Instagram seemed to be suffering the worst in central Europe, with #InstagramDown trending on Twitter across the globe.

This comes after an outage in August took the social media giant offline, preventing many of its users from logging onto the platform at all.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.