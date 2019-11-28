Driver arrested on suspicion of fatally hitting bicyclist

ESCONDIDO — A man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Escondido last weekend, then fled the scene, was arrested Thursday.

Jamison Connor, 41, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. on an unrelated parole warrant, stemming from “various weapons charges, drug charges and driving under the influence” allegations, according to Escondido Police Officer Adan Martinez.

Connor is accused in Saturday’s crash that killed 36-year-old Vista resident Kevin Lentz. Police say Lentz was struck at 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of La Honda Drive.

Authorities said Lentz was riding south on La Honda Drive when he was struck head-on by a dark-colored Toyota sedan, which left the scene.

The sedan was later recovered in the 600 block of Aster Street, according to Lt. Scott Walter.

Police did not comment on how Connor was linked to the fatal crash, only saying that Escondido Police Department traffic investigators “developed information” during their investigation that identified Connor as the driver.