ESCONDIDO, Calif. — At least one person was killed Thursday in a solo vehicle crash in Escondido’s West Ridge neighborhood.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. at Del Dios and Mount Israel roads, the California Highway Patrol said.

Witnesses reported a vehicle on its side off the roadway, according to a CHP incident log.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP, while Escondido police were assisting in blocking off portions of Del Dios Road.