Alpine gets drenched by storm

Alpine, Calif. -- Like most communities in the east county, Alpine got drenched by the passing storm on Wednesday night.

At a strip mall just south of the I-8 along Alpine Boulevard, shoppers ran through the parking lot trying to avoid getting drenched.

Most people were not prepared to brave the elements as rain, along with temperatures, fell.

"I'll probably quilt tomorrow and cook," said Alpine resident Deborah Van Wormer who came to the Albertson's to pick up a few items for Thanksgiving dinner.

Others braved the elements for another reason.

One woman, who wanted to be anonymous, was out in the cold collecting money for the So Cal Children's Foundation, which benefits children of military men and women.

"It's definitely worthwhile it has to go on regardless, their parents are putting up with so much to defend our country we can put up with a little rain," said the woman.

As of late Wednesday night, no damaged had been reported as a result of the rain, which stopped around 6:20 p.m.