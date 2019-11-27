Watergate figure William Ruckelshaus dies at 87

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to William Ruckelshaus, the first and fifth administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, during an East Room ceremony November 24, 2015, at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — William Ruckelshaus, a key figure in the Watergate scandal and the first head of the Environmental Protection Agency, died Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing confirmation from his daughter, Mary Ruckelhaus.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler reacted to the news, saying in a statement, “the entire EPA family mourns the loss,” calling Ruckelshaus the “father of the EPA.”

