Watergate figure William Ruckelshaus dies at 87

WASHINGTON — William Ruckelshaus, a key figure in the Watergate scandal and the first head of the Environmental Protection Agency, died Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing confirmation from his daughter, Mary Ruckelhaus.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler reacted to the news, saying in a statement, “the entire EPA family mourns the loss,” calling Ruckelshaus the “father of the EPA.”

