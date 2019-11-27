U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to William Ruckelshaus, the first and fifth administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, during an East Room ceremony November 24, 2015, at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Watergate figure William Ruckelshaus dies at 87
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to William Ruckelshaus, the first and fifth administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, during an East Room ceremony November 24, 2015, at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.