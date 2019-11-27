USS Boxer brings home 4.5K Marines and sailors in time for holidays

SAN DIEGO — Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Boxer are headed home from a seven-month deployment Wednesday just in time for the holidays.

More than 4,500 sailors from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group will be welcomed back to their homeport Naval Base San Diego around 10 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

In a news release, the Navy said members of the unit had “conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce” during deployment.

The Boxer ARG is made up of the Boxer, the USS John P. Murtha and the USS Harpers Ferry.