Underground explosion closes street, on-ramp downtown

SAN DIEGO — An underground explosion downtown sent a manhole cover flying into the sky Wednesday morning and shut down surrounding streets.

The explosion blew off the cover on B Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 10 a.m. No one was struck by the cover or hurt by the explosion, but the street showed clear signs of damage.

San Diego Police Department said B Street and the Interstate 5 ramp in the area were closed indefinitely.

San Diego Gas & Electric had an electrical vault at the location of the explosion, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the issue. SDG&E crews made repairs while San Diego Fire-Rescue stayed in the area for any safety or medical needs.

Breaking news… The road is shut down on B St. between 16th and 17th Ave. There was an underground explosion and a manhole cover blew off. No one was hurt. @SDFD is on scene. The road will be shut down for an unknown duration of time. Please stay clear the area. pic.twitter.com/UYHeM0JZKg — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 27, 2019