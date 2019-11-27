Watch Live: San Diego Gulls take on San Jose Barracuda

Thousands travel by train to reach their Thanksgiving destinations

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of San Diego residents traveled by train on the busiest travel day of the year to arrive at their Thanksgiving Day destinations.

An estimated 846,000 people were expected to travel on Amtrak across the country Wednesday, and thousands more are expected to travel back home on Amtrak Sunday.

As the latest winter storm arrived in San Diego County, people were trying to avoid driving in the rain, causing train travel to be much busier than usual.

More trains were added to Wednesday's schedule to accommodate the flux in travelers.

Though a few trains were delayed throughout the day due to signal problems, those traveling on the Pacific Surfliner all eventually made it to their destinations safely.

