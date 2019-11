Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some of the lattes almost look too pretty to drink, but the baristas at S3 Coffee Bar assure their customers that they're all edible.

From rainbow latte art to homemade creme on their iced tiramisu, the cups are some of the most "Instagrammable" mugs you'll ever see.

Heather Lake chatted with the owner about their holiday hours and showed off their new menu.