SAN DIEGO - It's a San Diego tradition: The weekend after Thanksgiving, Santa puts on his boards shorts and surfs into Seaport Village.

On Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa will be set up in the village with his wave and board for the perfect family photo opportunity.

Heather Lake chatted with Santa and Mrs. Claus about this year's event.