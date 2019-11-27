Sandbags available for pickup throughout county

SAN DIEGO — With a storm on the way that will bring significant rainfall to the San Diego area starting Wednesday, county officials urged people to take steps to protect their property.
The storm is expected to deliver showers late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, with the heaviest precipitation likely to fall Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation totals through Friday could reach 4 inches in the mountains, 2.5 inches in the inland valleys, 1.5 inches in coastal areas and less than two-thirds of an inch in the deserts.
The city of San Diego offers up to 10 sandbags — without sand — per household at one location at each of the nine city council districts.
A full list of the locations can be found at: https://www.sandiego.gov/storm-preparedness.
Sandbags are also available at more than 50 other locations throughout the county in preparation for the wet weather.
The sacks and sand with which to fill them are available at the following locations (members of the public are asked to bring their own shovels):
- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita
- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard
- 405 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad
- 1800 Maxwell Road, Chula Vista
- 281 First Street, Coronado
- 320 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado
- 101 Grand Caribe Causeway, Coronado
- 400 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado
2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
- 1050 Vernon Way, El Cajon
- 3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido
- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook
- 865 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach
- 1587 Highway 78, Julian
- 8152 Commercial Street, La Mesa
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside
- 7853 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove343 East 16th Street, National City
- 4927 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside
- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain
- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley
- 14212 Lake Poway Road, Poway
- 14038 Midland Road, Poway
- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona
- 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona
- 201 Mata Way, San Marcos
- 9534 Via Zapador, Santee
- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center
- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs.
In addition, bags only — no sand — are available at the following sites:
- 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine
- 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs
- 31577 Highway 94, Campo
- 29690 Oak Drive, Campo
- 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso
- 9718 River Road, Descanso
- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura
- 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon
- 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido
- 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido
- 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido
- 10308 Meadow Glen Way, Escondido
- 2383 Honey Springs Road, Jamul
- 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Road, Jamul
- 1255 Jacumba Street, Jacumba
- 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt. Laguna
- 3210 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside
- 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley
- 25130 Highway 94, Potrero
- 16310 Highway 67, Ramona
- 25858 Highway 78, Ramona
- 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona
- 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita
- 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos
- 1165 East Taylor Street, Vista
- 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs