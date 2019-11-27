Sandbags available for pickup throughout county

SAN DIEGO — With a storm on the way that will bring significant rainfall to the San Diego area starting Wednesday, county officials urged people to take steps to protect their property.

The storm is expected to deliver showers late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, with the heaviest precipitation likely to fall Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation totals through Friday could reach 4 inches in the mountains, 2.5 inches in the inland valleys, 1.5 inches in coastal areas and less than two-thirds of an inch in the deserts.

The city of San Diego offers up to 10 sandbags — without sand — per household at one location at each of the nine city council districts.

A full list of the locations can be found at: https://www.sandiego.gov/storm-preparedness.

Sandbags are also available at more than 50 other locations throughout the county in preparation for the wet weather.

The sacks and sand with which to fill them are available at the following locations (members of the public are asked to bring their own shovels):

4900 Bonita Road, Bonita

40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard

405 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad

1800 Maxwell Road, Chula Vista

281 First Street, Coronado

320 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado

101 Grand Caribe Causeway, Coronado

400 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado

2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar

2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar 1050 Vernon Way, El Cajon

3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido

39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook

865 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach

1587 Highway 78, Julian

8152 Commercial Street, La Mesa

Lakeside River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside

7853 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove343 East 16th Street, National City

4927 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside

21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain

16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley

14212 Lake Poway Road, Poway

14038 Midland Road, Poway

3410 Dye Road, Ramona

24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona

201 Mata Way, San Marcos

9534 Via Zapador, Santee

28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center

35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs.

In addition, bags only — no sand — are available at the following sites: