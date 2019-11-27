Popular Solana Beach restaurant catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- A fire broke out at a popular restaurant near the Del Mar Racetrack Wednesday morning.

The fire at Pamplemousse Grille along Via De La Valle started around 10:55 a.m. inside the restaurant's oven.

Several fire crews from the Encinitas, Solana Beach and Vista fire departments arrived to help fight the blaze. Firefighters said the flames were relatively contained, but crews still had to knock down one wall and cut through the building's roof to prevent the fire from spreading.

Pamplemousse Grille has been operating in Solana Beach since its chef and owner Jeffrey Strauss opened its doors in 1996.