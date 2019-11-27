× Marine proposes to girlfriend on return to MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — A local Marine returned from deployment with one big question on his mind, asking his girlfriend to marry him mere minutes after setting foot back on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

USMC Cpl. James Oser popped the question to Sara Clark, his girlfriend of two years, shortly after they reunited on base. The moment was caught on video, showing Oser drop to a knee after a running, leaping hug from Clark.

Oser is part of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit which returned from a 7-month deployment this week just in time for the holidays. He is an Aviation Electronics Technician aboard the John P. Murtha.

Oser, who lives on base, and Clark, who currently lives in southern Orange County, will now enjoy the holidays together, family told FOX 5. The happy couple will use his leave time in winter to travel abroad with the new bride’s family.