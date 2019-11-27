Man in his 70s dies after getting hit by SUV

SAN DIEGO — An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian on a Fallbrook street, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on South Mission Road, just north of Rocky Crest Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was crossing South Mission Road in front of the Rodeway Inn when a full-sized SUV struck him, the San Diego Union- Tribune reported.

Paramedics took the injured man to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Bettencourt said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The SUV driver remained at the scene, but no details about the driver were immediately available.