Man arrested for allegedly running from fatal crash

LA MESA, Calif. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly fleeing a crash in La Mesa that left one person dead on Halloween night.

Theresa Clouthier, 38, of El Cajon, died at the scene of the Oct. 31 crash, which happened near the Severin Drive onramp to westbound Interstate 8 shortly before 11:20 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The 2007 two-wheel Harley Davidson Sportster was traveling at a high speed when it crashed, ejecting Clouthier, another woman and the driver from the motorcycle, Garrow said.

The two survivors remained at the scene briefly, but fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.

CHP investigators arrested 44-year-old Chad Paul Tucker, of La Mesa, around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Kearny Mesa area on suspicion of operating the motorcycle at the time of the crash, Garrow said.

A detailed description of the other woman was not immediately available.

Tucker was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run and is due in court on Monday afternoon for arraignment, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe.com page set up to help with Clouthier’s funeral expenses and to support her daughter had raised nearly $7,900 of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.