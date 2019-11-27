Harbor Police offers safe shelter for boats as storm arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Storm surges into San Diego Bay are rare, but when they do come, the San Diego Harbor Police hits the water early to try and get a jump on things.

“The biggest concern in this weather is vessels breaking loose,” Lt. Victor Banuelos said.

Over the next few days, the Port of San Diego is opening "safe harbor" at Glorietta Bay to allow small boats to safely anchor there, whether they have a permit or not. Harbor Police said the decision was made to keep the boats out of danger and away from areas where waves could be dangerous.

“Most of these people out here live on their boats,” Alex Kahn with Harbor Police said.

FOX 5 went for a ride-along in San Diego Bay Wednesday as Kahn and the team gave a closeup look at some of the smaller boats that decided to take advantage of the calmer harbor conditions.

“We’re worried about older boats,” he said. “There’s a few things we’re worried about. Fiberglass hulls don’t have too many issues, but usually the older wooden boats tend to take on a little bit of water over time.”

Safe harbor will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Saturday.