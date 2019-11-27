Firefighters rescue man clinging to tree in flooded L.A. River

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters rescued a man who was stranded in the swollen Los Angeles River near Atwater Village during a powerful storm Wednesday morning.

The man was stuck in heavy brush about a half-mile from Colorado Boulevard and was about 40 feet from the shore when Los Angeles Fire Department swift water rescuers spotted him shortly after 10 a.m.

After an initial struggle with a boat, a firefighter had to return to shore to bring another rescuer on board.

A firefighter swam to the victim and was able to get him on the boat and safely back to shore about 40 minutes later, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The normally dry river is swollen as a powerful fall storm hit Southern California ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

