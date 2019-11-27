Armed man robs credit union near Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for an armed thief who robbed a credit union near Mira Mesa Wednesday morning.

The robbery was reported shortly after 9:50 a.m. at the Cal Coast Credit Union branch at 9825 Mira Mesa Blvd., just east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

A man who had his face covered by a mask or a bandana took an undisclosed amount of money, along with a recycling bin, before fleeing in a vehicle, Botkin said.

A detailed description of the man or the vehicle was not immediately available.