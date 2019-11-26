Thanksgiving holiday traffic: best and worst times to travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

The vast majority of those, about 49.3 million people, will get to their destination by car, which is nearly 3 percent more than 2018, AAA added.

“Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers," said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. "Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”

For those traveling to or around Los Angeles, the worst time to travel will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers can expect 3.5 times the traffic of a normal day with rush hour traffic.

Although the peak will be Wednesday, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.

The best time to drive this week in or near L.A., meanwhile, will be 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Google. But if you cannot leave that early, traffic should subside by 6 a.m. Thursday.