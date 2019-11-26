San Diegans spot Marine unit returning home for holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — Members of the the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps made their return home this week after concluding a successful seven month deployment just in time for Thanksgiving.

People all over San Diego spotted waves of aircraft returning from three ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, making its way back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and MCAS Yuma, Arizona.

As pictures and videos flooded social media, a Marine Corps spokesperson reached out to FOX 5 to share details about the unit's return for the holiday.

During their deployment, the unit spent time in the U.S. 7th and 5th fleets areas of operation, conducting training in Kuwait, Jordan, Djibouti, Brunei, The Philippines and Malaysia.

"I am very proud of the 11th MEU, and the entire MEF family is happy to welcome them home," said Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force. "The 11th MEU and the Boxer ARG embodied naval integration daily throughout their deployment around the globe and truly demonstrated the capability of our Navy-Marine Corps team to operate in today's complex maritime environment."

The 11th MEU consists of the command element; the aviation combat element comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced); the ground combat element comprised of Battalion Landing Team 3/5; and the logistics combat element comprised of Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

Welcome home to the sailors and Marines!