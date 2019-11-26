Navy SEAL Gallagher to retire from active duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Navy SEAL at the center of a high-profile standoff between President Donald Trump and officials in the Navy will retire from active duty without taking part in a review, according to Fox News.

Eddie Gallagher will not have a meeting reviewing his conduct in 2017 while deployed, a Navy spokesperson told Fox News.

Gallagher, a SEAL who has received two Bronze Stars with V for valor, was acquitted of murder in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive but was convicted of posing for a picture with the corpse. Gallagher was demoted in rank based on the conviction.

On Nov. 15, Trump restored Gallagher's rank, but Navy officials said days later that a "trident review" would go forward regarding whether Gallagher would remain a member of the SEALs.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he was "not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's trial was handled by the Navy," and said that Gallagher would retire with his Trident Pin.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired Sunday, with the Gallagher case cited in a statement from the Pentagon as the central factor in Spencer's removal. Trump has tapped Kenneth Braithwaite, his ambassador to Norway, to replace Spencer.