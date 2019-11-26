National City businesses worry about flooding as rain approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Businesses in National City are worried about flooding, ahead of a rainstorm bearing down on San Diego County.

Tuesday morning, 18th Street looked like a small swimming pool as flood waters took over. It's the result of the high tides that caused nearby Paradise Creek to overflow its banks. Water flooded several business parking lots, including Vicky Haye's auto body shop.

Haye told FOX 5 that flooding in the area has been reoccurring because of the creek. She said she is not thrilled that rain is in the forecast. The last rain event caused her business to flood.

"We lost everything," said Haye. "I'm scared, because the last time I had to back my truck up to my front door and just threw all what I could in the back before taking off."

City engineers who informed us the area is a flood zone.

City officials said that crews will be out to clear flood channels and drains ahead of Wednesday's rain.