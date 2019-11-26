Man airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Ramona

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in rural northeast San Diego County Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Pala Street near state Route 67. Deputies said they were called about an assault with a deadly weapon and found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound, though investigators were not yet clear on what led up to the attack.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning but deputies were questioning a “person of interest.”

