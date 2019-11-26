Here’s how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

Posted 2:24 PM, November 26, 2019, by

PORTLAND, Ore. — Watch the video to see how master turkey carver Julian, who has been carving turkeys at Huber’s in Portland, Oregon for almost two decades, takes you step-by-step through the best way to carve a part your turkey this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.