Friars Road ramp for SR-163 ‘open for business’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A freeway construction project familiar to many San Diego commuters is finally complete: the new Friars Road interchange for state Route 163 is "open for business."

The $40 million project, first started in 2017, widened Friars Road and its bridge, added additional lanes surrounding the interchange, built new sidewalks and added bike lanes. The project permanently closed the northbound SR-163 ramp to eastbound Friars Road.

Read more details about the project here.

The project's completion was well-timed for the busy shopping areas surrounding the interchange, including Hazard Center and Fashion Valley mall.

“With holiday shopping season upon us, the widening of Friars Road couldn’t have come at a more opportune time,” said Lisa Gualco, Hazard Center’s general manager.

Drivers should expect to still see construction crews working on the shoulder and median of SR-163 through the first few months of 2019, Caltrans said.

The project was funded and designed by the city of San Diego.