County activates rainy weather shelter ahead of expected storm

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Tuesday that it will make its rainy weather shelter program available to homeless people in the county’s unincorporated areas.

The agency’s Housing and Community Development Services division activates the shelter when rain is expected for at least two days, reaches two inches in a 24-hour period or when a storm includes a threat of flash flooding. County officials monitor seven unincorporated zones to determine when to activate the shelter program.

The public is encouraged to contact 211 San Diego between noon and 7 p.m. to be connected to a shelter provider. In some cases, residents are eligible to receive assistance with transportation to a weather shelter.

“By calling 211 people will be directed to the correct program and place,” Housing and Community Development Services Director David Estrella said. “We instituted the program because we know that when people are exposed to inclement weather, they are more likely to experience health issues that could be life-threatening.”